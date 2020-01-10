Mumbai

MMRCL invites brands for station naming rights

A worker removes trees near Churchgate for the construction of Metro 3, which is nearing completion.

A worker removes trees near Churchgate for the construction of Metro 3, which is nearing completion.   | Photo Credit: Prashant Nakwe

Plans to shore up non-fare revenue on Metro 3

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) is planning to shore up its non-fare revenue as it advances into the business end of constructing Metro 3. MMRCL officials said that they aim to have at least 15% of the total revenue through non-fare sources such as advertising and station naming.

As part of its initiatives, MMRCL said it is in talks with businesses and brands around key Metro stations for naming rights along the 33.5-km corridor. “We are hoping that brands near key stations, like Zara near Flora Fountain or Phoenix near Science Museum, would have a strategic interest in our station branding initiative,” an MMRCL official said.

Typically, the naming rights are leased out by a Metro operator to an outdoor advertising agency as part of the overall advertising contact, who then sells them to brands. In this process, stations get named with brands that have no local significance, the official said. The MMRCL has floated an expression of interest to gauge if businesses are willing to participate in the process.

In another initiative, the MMRCL has evinced the interest of seven developers and builders — K. Raheja Corp, DB Realty, Wadhwa, Oberoi, Indiabulls, Shrem Hotels and HBS — to construct dedicated pedestrian subways from under-construction buildings to nearby Metro stations such as Science Museum, Terminal 2, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Worli. MMRCL officials said they will be preparing a detailed project report for each of the proposals with the associated cost. The MMRCL is also in talks with BKC Property Owners’ Association and the Mumbai Mile Regeneration Association, a non-profit organisation of developers, residents’ associations and corporates on Senapati Bapat Marg, to see if multiple developers can pool in resources for the subway.

“We are hoping to finalise the direct access project by June as the subways need to be built while the stations are being constructed. Once the stations are built, constructing subways becomes more challenging,” an MMRCL official said.

