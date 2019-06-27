MMC launches web portal for complaints

The Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) on Wednesday launched an online complaint portal offering speedy response to complaints from aggrieved patients and their relatives. The portal was launched by Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan in the presence of MMC president Dr. Shivkumar S. Utture, vice president Dr. Ajeet Gopchade and registrar Sanjay Deshmukh.

MMC is the State’s most important quasi-judicial body for patient redressal in cases of medical negligence and violation of patients’ rights. Office-bearers said the portal will help streamline grievance reporting, allow a complainant to reach out from anywhere, and generate a fair and speedy response.

The council has a backlog of more than 700 cases. The average time for the first hearing in some cases is more than a year. The council hopes the online system will reduce the delay as the complainants, as well as respondents, will be able to upload required documents online.