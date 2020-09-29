Mumbai

MLA hostel in Mumbai evacuated after bomb scare

An MLA hostel in south Mumbai was evacuated after the city police received a phone call about a bomb being placed in the building, an official said on Tuesday.

However, no bomb was found after a search in the premises and the phone call turned out to be a hoax, he said.

The incident took place on Monday night when an unidentified person called the police, saying a bomb was placed inside the Akashvani MLA hostel, located near the state secretariat, the official said.

Police rushed to the spot and around 150 people, who were occupying rooms in the hostel, were moved out, he said.

A Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS) accompanied by sniffer dogs carried out an extensive search in the building till the early hours of Tuesday.

However, the police and the BDDS team did not find anything suspicious and the call turned out to be a false alarm, the official said.

