Mix-up of bodies: Vashi police file FIR

Navi Mumbai

20 May 2020 23:55 IST

Move after complainant objects to section invoked to register case

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident in which the bodies of a 29-year-old migrant worker and an 18-year-old girl got mixed up at Vashi General Hospital, the Vashi police filed an FIR on Wednesday morning.

The offence has been registered under Section 297 of the Indian Penal Code (trespassing on burial places with the intention of wounding the feelings of any person or insulting the religion of any person) against Sunil Waghela, a ward boy, and Dashrath Suryawanshi, the father of the deceased girl.

‘Consider more charges’

The police on Tuesday evening had started the process of filing an FIR against Mr. Waghela and Mr. Suryawanshi, but the complainant, the migrant worker’s cousin, was unhappy with only Section 297 being invoked.

The complainant, Mohammad Maqsood Zulfikar Ali, a resident of Bandra, demanded that the police also file charges against the duo under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), and 203 (giving false information respecting an offence committed). “Since the complainant did not agree with the section invoked in filing the FIR, we went ahead and did it on our own,” police sub-inspector Sopan Rakhonde said.

Taken for COVID-19 test

The police said Umar Farooque Shaikh, a migrant worker from West Bengal, contracted pneumonia and died of cardio-respiratory arrest at his home in Ulwe on May 9, while Kajal Suryawanshi died of jaundice on May 4 at her house in Digha.

The bodies were taken to Vashi General Hospital as per protocol for conducting COVID-19 tests.

On May 14, the hospital informed both families to collect the bodies as the test results were negative. While Mr. Suryawanshi collected the body the same day, Shaikh’s family visited the hospital on May 16.

Senior police inspector Sanjeev Dhumal said, “As per protocol, the bodies were wrapped and the ward boy just showed the face to the girl’s father. Mr. Suryawanshi thought it was his daughter’s body and took it to the crematorium to perform the last rites.”

The police later realised the bodies had got mixed up. “We called Mr. Suryawanshi to identify the body still in the morgue and he identified it as his daughter’s. The body will be handed over to him for the last rites,” Mr. Dhumal said.

‘Handed over wrong body’

Mr. Rakhonde said Mr. Waghela was an employee of BVG India Limited and worked on a contract basis for the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. He said Mr. Waghela handed over Shaikh’s body to Mr. Suryawanshi, who performed the last rites “as per the customs of a religion different from that of the deceased”.