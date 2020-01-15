Missing teen, friend found in Dehradun

The missing teenager from Taloja, who has accused Deputy Inspector General (Motor Transport), Pune, Nishikant More, of molestation, was traced to Dehradun on Tuesday, after a week. “She was found from Dehradun. Our team brought her here around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Her friend, who had gone missing from Kharghar the same day, has also been found. Further details will be revealed at a press conference on Wednesday,” Navi Mumbai police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said. The girl had left home on the night of January 6, leaving behind a note, saying she is disturbed because of Mr. More and was going to commit suicide.

Police sources said after leaving home around 11.30 p.m., she met the boy near Taloja railway line. They went to Tilak Nagar and boarded a train to Allahabad, where the boy’s sister lives. They left after a few days and on Monday night, she called her family and said she was at Dehradun. A police team along with her family left for Dehradun and brought her back. “We are recording her statement and are yet to register any case against the boy,” an officer from Taloja police station said. Meanwhile, Mr. More has moved the High Court for anticipatory bail after it was rejected by the Panvel sessions court.

“I would ask the police to file a case against the family. In all this ‘missing drama’ my husband was no where involved and yet his bail got cancelled because she went missing. We are suffering because of this family,” Knishika More, wife of Mr. More said. Meanwhile several calls to the family of the victim, went unanswered.

On December 25, the victim had registered a case of molestation with Taloja police against Mr. More alleging that he had molested her in June during her birthday celebration at her residence.