Missing patient died, was almost cremated before family found her

“Had I reached 10 minutes later, they would have cremated my grandmother’s body as an unclaimed body,” said Kandivali resident Sandeep Sharma, whose grandmother Gyantidevi Vishwakarma (62) was one of the 200-odd patients shifted from the BKC field hospital owing to Cyclone Nisarga.

The family went on a wild goose chase for two days as she was not shifted to NSCI like the rest, only to find out two days later that she had been moved to Sion Hospital, where she died.

The deceased, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, had ailments including respiratory issues and kidney issues. Her family in Mumbai had brought her here in January for further treatment. From March onwards, she had not been out of the house. On June 2 around 1 am, she started experiencing breathlessness and lower body pain.

Her family initially took her to Shatabdi Hospital. When the hospital staff checked her blood oxygen concentration, it was as low as 35, owing to which they refused to admit her and advised the family to move her to a larger facility. The family then took her to Cooper Hospital that refused admission for lack of beds. The staff then asked the family to take her to the Covid field hospital at MMRDA grounds in BKC as she would get a bed and a ventilator. The family claims that she was never tested for Covid-19.

Registration for ICU bed

The family took her to BKC hospital where she was admitted by 5.30am on June 2. She was given oxygen support but since she needed an ICU bed, doctors at BKC told them to look for one at a hospital. The family called BMC’s helpline and registered her for an ICU bed. Meanwhile, owing to Cyclone Nisarga, BMC took a decision to move all patients out.

“We did not receive a single call about patients being shifted. I found out because I was in the hospital premises. I asked doctors at BKC about my grandmother and one of them told me to simply scan the vehicles that were driving out. How is that possible? They had no system to know which patient was being moved where,” said Mr Sharma.

After he learnt in the evening, about patients being moved to NSCI, he rushed there but couldn’t find his grandmother. Mr Sharma made rounds of BKC and NSCI on the day of the cyclone as well. It was only on the evening of June 4 that he learnt that his grandmother was taken to Sion Hospital.

“At Sion hospital, the staff could not even tell me where she was and simply asked me to check the Covid ward. I went from one Covid ward to another. It was only around 9.30pm that I got a call asking me to check the mortuary. I rushed there and to my horror, found out that my grandmother had died the previous day. Even more shocking was the fact that the body had been taken to a cemetery as a laavaris (unclaimed),” Mr Sharma said, amid sobs. He reached just in time.

400-odd calls

When asked why the family was not informed where their relative was being shifted, a senior doctor from the BKC hospital who did not wish to be named said, “Had the patient’s relative come to us or called us, we would have told him that the patient was shifted to Sion Hospital. We have complete record of which patient was shifted where and in which vehicle. All they had to do was call us or 1916.” Mr Sharma said he made 400-odd calls to various numbers including 1916 in the two days.

When asked why the hospital did not contact the patient’s family upon admission, upon her death or before taking the body to cemetery, Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean of Sion Hospital said, “I will have to look into the matter.”

‘Unaccompanied by kin’

Later, Sion Hospital sent a written statement saying that Gyantidevi was unaccompanied by any relatives and her address was also not available. When asked whether the documents shared by BKC hospital did not have a phone number or whether BKC hospital did not share all patient records, Dr Bharmal did not comment.

“Before the entire fiasco, the staff at BKC was asking me to take her to Nair or Sion hospital but they could not arrange an ambulance for me. Since my car did not have an oxygen cylinder, I was afraid to move her. Now I wish I had. At least she would have stayed in my sight,” said Mr Sharma.

That he got the extra time at the cemetery was purely coincidental.

“It turns out the policeman who had taken the bodies did not have money to pay the ambulance driver. He had gone to the nearby ATM, which got me some time. Had I reached 10 minutes later, I would have never been able to see my grandmother,” said Mr Sharma. Mr Sharma claimed that the police had cremated two unclaimed bodies before he reached.

“My grandmother’s ornaments which she wore regularly were also missing. How can the system be so completely collapsed? We had to perform her last rites the same night since it had been more than 24 hours since her death,” said Mr Sharma.

The deceased’s death certificate mentions time of her death as June 3 9.30am. It mentions cause of death as ‘respiratory failure, lower respiratory tract infection, hypertension, chronic kidney disease.’

BJP group leader in BMC Vinod Mishra said, “On one hand, BMC is building jumbo facilities while on other, it cannot maintain basic records. The relatives ran around for two days without knowing where the patient is. That is why we did an andolan outside municipal commissioner’s office today, demanding a public dashboard for Covid-19 beds.”