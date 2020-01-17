Missing Mumbai blasts convict arrested in Kanpur

Jalees Ansari, a Mumbai serial blasts convict, who went missing while on parole, was arrested on Friday in Kanpur by the Uttar Pradesh special task force.

Ansari was arrested from Faithfulganj in Kanpur around 1 p.m., the police claimed. Around ₹47,000 cash, a diary and an Aadhaar card were recovered from him.

Ansari, 68, convicted for the 1993 blasts, went missing on Thursday while on a parole from Rajasthan’s Ajmer Central Prison. A missing person’s report was lodged at the Agripada police station in Mumbai.

PTI adds:

Known as Doctor Bomb, Ansari was considered an expert in explosives and played a key role in the blasts in Mumbai.

During the parole period, he was ordered to visit the Agripada police station in Mumbai every day between 10.30 am and 12 pm to mark his attendance, an official said.

However, Ansari did not visit the station on Thursday, triggering a manhunt.

The UP police was already on a high alert in areas adjoining Nepal, to ensure that he could not use the porous border to flee the country.

Ansari stayed during the parole period at Mominpura in Mumbai’s Agripada area.

On Thursday, after Ansari failed to report at the police station, his 35-year-old son Zaid Ansari filed a complaint. According to the complaint, Ansari woke up in the early hours and told family members that he is going to offer namaz. But he did not return home.

Ansari was allegedly connected with terror outfits like SIMI and Indian Mujahidin and taught terror groups how to make bombs. He was also questioned by the National Investigation Agencies in 2011 in connection with the 2008 bomb blasts in Mumbai, an official said.