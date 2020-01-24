Misfire by gun kills CRPF jawan outside Antilla

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, on security duty outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilla, on Peddar Road, died after getting accidentally shot on Wednesday.

According to the Gamdevi police, the incident occurred at around 7.30 p.m. on Wednesday, when Rambhai Bakotra (30), a Gujarat native, was removing his automatic rifle from around his shoulder. “Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage shows that the sling of the rifle got stuck in his cap, which caused him to drop the rifle. As it hit the ground, two rounds went off, and he took both the bullets in the stomach,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Rajiv Jain said. Bakotra was rushed to the JJ Hospital, where he died during treatment late on Wednesday night.

Police officials said that while the rifle will be examined by ballistics experts, prima facie it seems that the safety catch had been set to ‘automatic’ mode, which enables the user to fire a burst of rounds at a single pull of the trigger. Only if the catch is on ‘safe’ mode can the gun cannot fire.

Meanwhile, as reports of Bakotra committing suicide started doing the rounds on Thursday morning, the police, after viewing CCTV footage on Thursday afternoon, clarified that his death was an accident.

“Investigations have not thrown up any indications of foul play. We have registered an Accidental Death Report,” Mr. Jain said.