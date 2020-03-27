‘Miscreants will be dealt with an iron hand’

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday warned miscreants against creating a situation in the State warranting the Army to be called in to control them.

He said, “There have been instances in Vasai, Beed and Malegaon where police personnel and medical professionals were beaten up. In Malegaon, an elected representative was involved in a scuffle. Such incidents weaken our fight against the novel coronavirus. Citizens must cooperate with the police and authorities.”

Mr. Pawar said the Army had to be deployed in the U.S. to enforce the lockdown. He said, “Don’t let such things happen in Maharashtra. We all have that responsibility.” He also appealed to citizens to observe restrain and make the lockdown a success. Mr. Pawar also issued directions to the police to ensure the movement of trucks carrying essential goods.

He also welcomed the Centre’s ₹1.70 lakh crore package, saying it was necessary and the State government will ensure the benefits reach the poor. Mr. Pawar said, “We welcome the package announced by the Central government. Looking at the severity of the pandemic, this package must be the first instalment. We expect timely and immediate delivery of the package to provide its benefits to the needy.”