Mirchi assets case: Mumbai businessman under ED scanner

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday searched the office and residence of businessman Sudhakar Shetty in connection with its ongoing probe against gangster Iqbal Mirchi’s assets.

ED sources said that Mr. Shetty’s name cropped up during the interrogation of Kapil Wadhawan, promotor of Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), which was allegedly part of the laundering operation.

“We have some information to suspect that funds were routed through Mr. Shetty’s company. We are verifying it,” an ED officer said.

Mr. Shetty is the owner of the Sahana Group of Companies, which offers private charter services, and is also in real estate. He is also a stakeholder in a regional news channel

Meanwhile, Mr. Wadhawan was admitted to JJ Hospital on Thursday after he complained of high blood pressure. “Mr. Wadhawan suspects he has swine flu, as three other members from his family have contracted it. The doctors will be running the necessary tests,” the officer said.