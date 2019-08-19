Minor’s family, 3 others arrested for forcing her into prostitution

The Mankhurd police on Sunday arrested five people for sexual assault and trafficking of a minor girl.

The victim registered the complaint on Saturday and told the police that her mother forcibly married her off at the age of 15 to a Rahul Raja Budhawle. Following the marriage on April 22, 2018, Mr. Budhawale would regularly beat her up and force himself upon her, and the girl returned to her maternal home due to this constant torture.

Deepak Surve, senior police inspector, Mankhurd police station, said the girl’s mother then handed her to Asha Khandagale, who lived in the same locality.

She allegedly forced the girl to have a sexual relationship with a man aged between 50 and 60 years, near a mall at Diamond Garden in Chembur. Ms. Khandagale appropriated most of the money paid by the man to herself, and handed over a part of it to the victim. “Her husband, Akash, allegedly raped and sodomised the victim while she was residing with them.

The victim’s brother, Ravi Jadhav, later threatened to kill her if she refused to sleep with him,” Mr. Surve said.

The police have arrested the victim’s mother and brother, Mr. Budhawle (32), Mr. Khandagale (30) and Ms. Khandagale (28) and booked them for rape, unnatural offences, causing hurt, and criminal intimidation under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and Child Marriage (Restraint) Act.

All the accused were produced before the court on Sunday and will remain in police custody until August 22. The police are in search of the unidentified 60-year-old man, and further investigations are under way.