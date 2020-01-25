Minor was sexually assaulted, say police

The Matunga police on Friday confirmed that the minor girl who was found injured near King’s Circle on Wednesday morning had been sexually assaulted.

According to the police, the five-year-old victim stays with her parents on the pavement under the Matunga flyover. At around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, her mother woke up to find her missing and woke up her husband. The couple started searching for their daughter and found her in an injured state four hours later.

“The victim was admitted to Sion hospital, where she underwent a medical examination. During this time, it was confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV) Saurabh Tripathi said.

Mr. Tripathi said some leads regarding the identity of the accused had come to light and were being worked on. The police have registered a case of sexual assault on a minor under the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The victim, who had sustained an injury to her head, is still in Sion hospital and her condition is said to be stable.

“We are scanning CCTV camera footage from the spot as well as around it. We suspect that the accused is from the same area and had his eye on the victim for some time. The spot where she was found is a secluded one during nights and early mornings, and she was only spotted at around 8 a.m. by a college-goer, which further indicates the accused had knowledge of the area,” an officer with the Matunga police said.

He said enquiries are under way with local informants, while criminals with a history of targeting minors are being rounded up for questioning.