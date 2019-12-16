Minor fire on ESIC Hospital premises

A minor fire broke out at ESIC Hospital in Marol on Sunday afternoon.
According to fire brigade officials, the blaze was doused within 10 minutes. There were no injuries or damage to property.
“The fire was caused by the dry garbage kept near the hospital. We were able to control it before it could cause any damage to the hospital building,” a fire officer said.
The hospital building remains defunct after a massive fire broke out on December 18 last year, claiming 11 lives.
