Mumbai

Minor fire in Mazgaon building

A minor fire broke out in a residential building in Mazgaon on Monday afternoon. The fire brigade rescued nine people and no casualties were reported.

According to fire brigade officers, the blaze at Shirin Manzil building in Tadwadi was reported to the control room around 12.20 p.m.

“The fire was confined to two flats on the sixth floor. Two people were rescued from the fifth floor and brought to safety through the staircase. Seven others, stranded in a seventh floor flat, were also rescued,” Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale said.

Mr. Rahangdale said the blaze damaged wiring, electric installations, household articles, air-conditioning units, documents, ornaments and other valuables in a sixth floor flat. Four fire engines, one ambulance and four water jets were pressed into service.

“The presence of thick smoke posed a challenge for the firefighters,” he said. The exact cause behind the blaze is still being investigated.

