Minor fire in Mantralaya

A minor fire broke out on the fourth floor of Mantralaya around 8.30 p.m. on Monday. Mumbai Police, Fire Brigade, and BEST were deployed on site and the situation was brought under control immediately. Four fire engines were mobilised and the chief fire officer too was present. No one was injured.
The fire, caused by a short circuit, broke out in a computer and printer in a cabin close to Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde’s office. CMO tweeted, “These are testing times but nothing can bring down our morale.” The fire on the 4th floor of Mantralaya, Mumbai is unfortunate but the good news is all our Officers, Staff, Security are safe and sound.”
