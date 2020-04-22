Minor fire at quarantine centre

A minor fire broke out in a hotel at Mumbai Central that was being used as a quarantine centre, around 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday. About 25 high-risk contacts of COVID-19 patients quarantined there were all rescued safely.

The fire at the five-storey Hotel Ripon Palace was declared level II, and five fire engines were moved to the site. The fire broke out on the first floor due to a short circuit and was extinguished in about an hour.

The fire brigade rescued the people in quarantine on the first two floors, and two stranded employees.

“The 25 people are safe and we have moved them to YMCA Hall in Mumbai Central,” said assistant municipal commissioner of E ward Prashant Gaikwad.