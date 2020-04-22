Minor fire at quarantine centre

A minor fire broke out in a hotel at Mumbai Central that was being used as a quarantine centre, around 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday. About 25 high-risk contacts of COVID-19 patients quarantined there were all rescued safely.
The fire at the five-storey Hotel Ripon Palace was declared level II, and five fire engines were moved to the site. The fire broke out on the first floor due to a short circuit and was extinguished in about an hour.
The fire brigade rescued the people in quarantine on the first two floors, and two stranded employees.
“The 25 people are safe and we have moved them to YMCA Hall in Mumbai Central,” said assistant municipal commissioner of E ward Prashant Gaikwad.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.