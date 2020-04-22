Mumbai

Minor fire at quarantine centre

Close shave: Hotel Ripon Palace in Mumbai Central, where the fire broke out.

Close shave: Hotel Ripon Palace in Mumbai Central, where the fire broke out.   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A minor fire broke out in a hotel at Mumbai Central that was being used as a quarantine centre, around 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday. About 25 high-risk contacts of COVID-19 patients quarantined there were all rescued safely.

The fire at the five-storey Hotel Ripon Palace was declared level II, and five fire engines were moved to the site. The fire broke out on the first floor due to a short circuit and was extinguished in about an hour.

The fire brigade rescued the people in quarantine on the first two floors, and two stranded employees.

“The 25 people are safe and we have moved them to YMCA Hall in Mumbai Central,” said assistant municipal commissioner of E ward Prashant Gaikwad.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2020 12:57:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/minor-fire-at-quarantine-centre/article31401081.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY