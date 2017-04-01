Minor boy mows down 61-year-old

Navi Mumbai: A 61-year-old woman died on Friday morning after she was knocked down by a speeding car at Shilp Chowk in Kharghar while she was on her way to a temple.

The deceased, Rekha Ramesh Sharma, a resident of Bhumiraj Woods CHS at Sector 20 in Kharghar, was walking to the temple with a friend at around 10 a.m., when the car rammed into her, and then climbed onto the footpath. Nearby residents nabbed the driver of the car, who is a minor, and informed the police. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

According to police, the 17-year-old was driving from Navjeevan Hospital towards Jalvayu Vihar. “The speeding car was taking a turn at Shilp Chowk, when it hit a parked two-wheeler. Afraid that somebody might have seen him, he tried to flee from the spot and lost control over the car,” an official from Kharghar Police Station said. According to the police, the minor is a Class XI student and was travelling along with his friend.

The deceased lived with her 70-year-old husband. “Her two sons live in Chennai and in Washim district, respectively,” the police official added.

The minor will be produced before the Karjat Juvenile Justice Board on Saturday.