Minor booked for raping mentally challenged girl

A 15-year-old boy was booked on Monday for allegedly raping and impregnating a 20-year-old mentally challenged girl in Vasai.

According to the Waliv police, the girl who stays in Gokhivare village of Vasai had been to her home town in Solapur with her parents earlier this month where her parents found out that the girl was pregnant.

Assistant police inspector Sanjay Chaudhar said while the girl was in her home town, she complained of acute stomach ache and was taken to a hospital in Malshiras taluka. Tests revealed that the girl was two months pregnant.

When the girl’s parents enquired with her, she narrated her ordeal to her mother. It was found that the girl’s neighbour had been raping her for the last several months. “The accused who had dropped out of school would allegedly force himself on the girl when her parents, who work as labourers, were off to work,” Mr. Chaudhar said.

An officer from Waliv police station said an FIR of rape was first filed at Malshiras police station and then transferred to Waliv police station on Monday.

“After the accused was identified, he was picked up at his residence in Gokhivare village. As he is a minor, he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Monday and sent to the observation home for juveniles in Bhiwandi. Further investigation is on,” Mr. Chaudhar said.