Minor booked for killing 20-year-old in Vasai

The Waliv police in Vasai have booked a 16-year-old boy for allegedly killing a 20-year-old man in the heat of a petty argument in the early hours of Saturday.

Police officers said the incident occurred around 1.30 a.m. when a group of five to six boys were celebrating Ganeshotsav in the front yard of a house in Dongarpada village near Pelhar junction.

According to them, deceased, Krishna Dalvi, accidentally bumped into the minor a few times while the boys were dancing.

“The accused got offended by it and started arguing with Dalvi. The argument escalated into a fight and the duo started throwing punches at each other. Three others who were present at the spot tried to end the fight to no avail,” the officer said.

Police inspector Vilas Chagule said CCTV footage shows that the minor pinned Dalvi to the ground and both of them held each other by the throat till Dalvi became motionless. “When he did not get up for a long time, the boys panicked and rushed him to the Highway Hospital in Pelhar, where he was declared dead before admission,” he said.

“The minor has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the Indian Penal Code. He will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to the observation home for juveniles in Bhiwandi,” he said.