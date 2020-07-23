Minister takes a dig at BJP’s WhatsApp campaign plan

With the BJP’s Maharashtra unit planning to launch a campaign to connect with one-and-half crore voters by forming WhatsApp groups, State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday hoped it will not turn into a “WhatsApp university”.

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Deshmukh asked the Maharashtra Police’s cyber cell to keep tabs on groups on the social networking platform to prevent rumour-mongering and spread of misinformation in the State.

“There is no harm in connecting with citizens over #WhatsApp & I am hopeful that this #campaign will not result in #WhatsAppUniversity,” Mr. Deshmukh said in his tweet.