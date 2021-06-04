Mumbai

Minister slams PETA over vegan milk row

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home and Information Technology Satej Patil has come down heavily on People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) for its suggestion to introduce ‘plant-based-milk’.

Stating that no NGO could dictate terms about food preferences of people, Mr. Patil, who is a leader of Kolhapur Zilla Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Sangh, which operates under the brand Gokul, said, “Milk not just offers a healthy diet option to the common man but also provides livelihood to millions of farmers. Any NGO can’t come and dictate terms to us about our food preferences.”

Earlier, PETA India had urged Amul to start making plant-based vegan products to respond to market demand.


