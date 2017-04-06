Minister of State rank for ruling party chief whips

The Maharashtra Government on Wednesday introduced amendments in the Legislature Members (Removal of Disqualification) Act giving facilities like a car with red beacon, office and bungalow to whips of the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena. This has been made possible by excluding the post of chief whip from the scope of office of profit. The facilities will not be extended to the opposition Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.

In other States

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Girish Bapat said that the move has been taken after taking into consideration similar arrangements in six other States, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Gujarat. An amendment to the existing Act was approved by the Assembly on Wednesday. “It is for their convenience to work and manage the floor in the house,” he claimed. Though there are six whips in the BJP, the facility would be given to chief whips of the Assembly and Council, he said. The amendment now needs to be cleared by the Council.

Crucial amendment

The amendment says, “The offices of the chief whip and whip of the party forming the government in the State Legislature are of utmost important for the functioning of both Houses of the State legislature. It is therefore considered expedient to provide that the members of the State legislature who are holding the chief whip and whip in the State legislature shall not be disqualified for being chosen as and for being a member of the State legislature due to the certain facilities attached to the said office.” With this, BJP whip in Assembly Raj Purohit, and Bhai Girkar in the Council, Shiv Sena whip in Assembly Suresh Prabhu, and Neelam Gorhe in Council will get Cabinet minister status.

‘Appeasement policy’

A similar case was witnessed in the Delhi Assembly in 2015 where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had appointed 21 MLAs as parliamentary secretaries. The Delhi High Court later set aside the appointments.

However, the opposition has slammed the move terming it as an ‘adjustment to appease some leaders’. NCP group leader Jayant Patil asked why could this not cover the opposition parties whips too. “The move seems to adjust more leaders in the power circle.”