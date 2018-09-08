Minister comes to embattled MLA’s rescue

Mumbai: With the storm over BJP MLA Ram Kadam’s controversial remarks against women refusing to die down, Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil on Friday said the issue should now end since Mr. Kadam has already apologised. The minister also said the elected representatives need to exercise caution while speaking.

“Mr. Kadam does not have a history of speaking ill about women. On the contrary, he is known for helping them. Thousands of women in his constituency tie him rakhis every year,” Mr. Patil said.

On Friday, the MLA landed in trouble again after he tweeted about the death of actor Sonali Bendre, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment in the U.S. Mr. Kadam even offer condolences to the actor, though he later deleted the tweet.

Meanwhile, the Ghatkopar police have registered a non cognisable (NC) complaint against Mr. Kadam for his statements.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VII) Akhilesh Singh confirmed that an NC was registered on Friday, after a Ghatkopar resident filed a complaint. “We have booked Mr. Kadam for intentional insult to provoke breach of peace under the Indian Penal Code.”

Mr. Kadam while addressing the crowd at his Ghatkopar dahi handi on Monday, said, “If you propose a girl and she denies, you come to me with your parents. If they too like the girl, what will I do? I will kidnap her and give her to you.”

Mr. Patil said the public representatives should be extremely cautious and should properly frame every sentence in their head before uttering them.

The minister also said news channels should try to show the right thing. “If what the channels are saying is right, the public representative should apologise. In this case, Mr. Kadam was not arrogant, and he apologised. So the matter should come to an end,” he said.

The BJP has already asked the legislator to stop representing the party as a spokesperson on television channels. But the Opposition and the Shiv Sena have demanded suspension of Mr. Kadam from the Assembly.