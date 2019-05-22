Milind Deora demands tight security at counting centres

Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) expressing concern over the possibility of EVMs being tampered with and suspicious activity around counting centres.

The letter was sent after reports trickled in from north India of EVMs being transported to their designated strongrooms without the supervision of Election Commission officials.

Mr. Deora, who is contesting from Mumbai South constituency, said in his letter he had received shocking feedback from party workers keeping a watch on counting centres. He said in the letter, “Such serious movement of persons and/or vehicles definitely create serious doubts and fear in our mind about the safety and security of EVM machines stored there.” He added, “Hence on behalf of Mumbai regional Congress committee request your good self to kindly increase the vigilance, security etc. at these counting centres, so that EVMs should not get tempered in any manner whatsoever so that exact results should reflect on the day of counting to provide free and fare result (sic).”

He requested the CEO to allow Congress volunteers to observe vigil outside these centres along with security officials to ensure that the EVMs are not tampered with. Mr. Deora also demanded that passwords of CCTV cameras installed at these centres be provided to the party so that it could monitor movements at the centres round the clock.