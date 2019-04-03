Mild earthquakes hit Palghar district again

Two consequent earthquakes of a very mild intensity struck Palghar district within a span of 10 minutes on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said both the earthquakes occurred at a depth of five km. The first earthquake of moment magnitude (Mw) 2.9 occurred at 1.52 p.m. and another of Mw 3.0 followed at 2.02 p.m.

“While the first earthquake was at latitude 20.0 degrees north and longitude 72.8 degrees east, the second one occurred at 19.7 degrees north and 72.8 degrees east,” an official from the IMD said. An earthquake of 3.2 Mw had struck Palghar on Monday.