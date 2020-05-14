Migrants throng lane in Mumbai Central, demanding to go home

The Nagpada police on Wednesday morning had to resort to lathi charge after hundreds of migrants gathered at a narrow lane in Mumbai Central, demanding they be sent back home immediately. The police then arranged for trains to take them to their native places.

The migrants, mainly from U.P. and Bihar, gathered near Ripon Hotel, demanding they be put on trains to their native States, as they had run out of money for house rent, food and water. Police personnel on duty tried reasoning with them, telling them that they were violating the lockdown, but the numbers kept swelling, after which the police resorted to lathi charge.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection) Shahaji Umap said, “A meeting was later held at Nagpada police station, and the migrants were reassured that trains would be arranged to take them to their native places.”

Three trains were then arranged to take them back — two left earlier in the day, while the third left at 11 p.m. Mr. Umap said securing the requisite permissions was taking time. “The people are desperate to go home, but procedure requires us to collect their information, get NOCs from the State government, apply to the Railway authorities for approval and then arrange for the trains. The Railways, too, are burdened,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Nagpada police have registered an offence of unlawful assembly, disobedience of an order promulgated by a public servant and negligent act likely to spread infection or disease dangerous to life under the Indian Penal Code along with sections of the Disaster Management Act, and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Four people were taken into custody and later released after being issued notices under the CrPC.