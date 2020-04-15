Migrants face uncertain future with kerosene fast running out

Lakhs of migrants living in the city have been left in the lurch with the nationwide lockdown being extended to May 3. Many of them say they have no option but to walk back to their villages as they are fast running out of a key commodity — kerosene.

Kedar Mandal, a daily wage labourer from Jharkhand who lives with three others in Nagapada, said they have managed to survive over the last three weeks though securing rations has been a challenge. He said, “We ran out of kerosene three days ago and we’re cooking food using wood. Even that is hard to come by these days,” Mr. Mandal said they had to buy kerosene from the black market as they do not have ration cards. “The prices have soared to nearly ₹100 per litre, when it is available. Many places no longer have stocks,” he said.

Gopal Das, a daily wage construction worker from Bihar, said even ration shops have stopped supplying kerosene. Mr. Das said, “Many who have stocks of grain are now at the mercy of food distribution trucks for even basic meals for which there is always a very long queue.”

‘Ready to leave’

He said most workers in Kherwadi, where he lives, were ready to leave once the nationwide lockdown was supposed to end on Tuesday. “People just want to go home. If they had started train services, people would have gradually left over 10 to 12 days,” he said.

Meanwhile, organisations working on the ground to provide essentials to the needy and vulnerable have said they are not able to provide supplies of the fuel. “We can organise rations, but we don’t have mechanisms to procure kerosene, which is essential for survival,” said Bilal Khan of Ghar Bachao Ghar Banao Andolan. Mr. Khan has been among those attending to distress calls and distributing rations over the last two weeks He said Ujjwala Yojana barely covers 50% of women who were eligible under the scheme in the city.

Brijesh Arya of Homeless Collective said the three key requirements of migrant workers and the homeless are tea, kerosene and water. “People can’t live under such conditions for another 20 days. They will try to leave the city in whatever way they can,” he said.