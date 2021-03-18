Might direct CAG to probe irregularities in toll collection Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Bombay HC

‘Can file affidavit with findings in two weeks’

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said it may direct the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India to look into alleged irregularities in toll collection on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and G.S. Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Pravin Wategaonkar and three others challenging toll collection on the expressway. The plea sought that the toll collected from August 10, 2019, be declared illegal and light motor vehicles be exempted from paying toll till the matter is heard.

Mr. Wategaonkar pointed out that the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Tax Act stipulates a build, operate and transfer contract between the State government and any other entity at whose expense a road project is built. So, the State has to first declare the total capital outlay of the project before declaring the rate and period till which is to be levied.

He said going by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation’s (MSRDC) affidavit, what exists is only a proposed agreement and no authorised document disclosing the capital outlay. As such there is no compliance of law to levy tolls, he said. The Bench questioned MSRDC’s advocate on the cost of the project and whether anyone would believe that the project cost recoverable of ₹3,632 crore in 2004 was yet to be recovered. The court suggested the CAG can audit the accounts and submit an affidavit on its findings in two weeks.

The PIL said, “The Motor Vehicles Tax Act allows the government to collect toll only to recover the capital cost plus toll collection expenses. However, the actual cumulative toll revenue data of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway for the last 15 years until July 31, 2019, is ₹6,773 crore, well in excess of ₹4,330 crore spent by the State government body. This reinforces the Comptroller and Auditor General’s assessment of irregularities in tendering.”