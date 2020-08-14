MIAL: international flyers arriving in city can avoid institutional quarantine

Online declaration will cut waiting time

International passengers arriving at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) can skip the compulsory institutional quarantine, GVK Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said on Thursday, adding that this has been made possible through an initiative of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

“Concessions on quarantine regulations have been made for international passengers travelling due to an emergency and those who have undergone an RT-PCR test within 96 hours prior to their planned journey,” MIAL said in a statement.

The initiative will enable arriving passengers to fill the self-declaration form online at least 72 hours before their scheduled travel to be exempt from institutional quarantine as mandated by the Maharashtra government. The move will also help reduce the passenger processing time substantially on arrivals, the statement said.

As per the directives of the Maharashtra government, all incoming international passengers have to undergo two stages of quarantine. This includes the mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine followed by seven days of home quarantine.

With the latest initiative, passengers can avail of the option to bypass the institutional quarantine by filling in the self-declaration form that is available online at www.newdelhiairport.in 72 hours before their planned travel.

“Passengers will also have to upload proof of the negative RT-PCR test, undertaken within 96 hours of the scheduled journey, to be relieved from the institutional quarantine,” the statement added.

Besides, in the event of an emergency such as pregnancy, death in the family, serious illness, and parents with children below 10-years of age, 14-day home quarantine will be permitted.

In the absence of an emergency or timely submission of the negative RT-PCR test on the portal, passengers will be subjected to the quarantine rules of the State government.

All arriving international and domestic passengers will continue to undergo thermal screening at the city airport. All domestic passengers arriving at the CSMIA will have to observe a 14-day home quarantine after being stamped on the left hand.

Travellers who want to leave the city within seven days can produce their travel ticket confirming their return/onward journey to be exempted from home quarantine, it added.