Metro worker dies in tunnel shaft mishap

One worker died in an accident in a tunnel shaft of the under-construction Mumbai Metro Line 3. The accident occurred around 3 p.m. on Friday at a cross tunnel between SEEPZ station and the ramp at Sariput Nagar. The station and the ramp lie at the northern end of the 33.5-km long underground corridor near Aarey Milk Colony.

According to a spokesperson of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) the incident occurred when two workers were breaking a rock with a rock splitter.

“A piece of rock mass from the tunnel face collapsed and fell down trapping two labourers. Immediate action was taken to remove the rock mass with the help of a power pack and both persons were taken to the hospital,” an MMRC spokesperson said.

Of the two, one is still under treatment and is stable, while the other was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. “The incident is being investigated by the contractors and the general consultants of MMRC and all remedial measures will be taken as required. The family of the deceased will be compensated,” the spokesperson said.