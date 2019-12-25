Metro One experiments with fewer seats

The Mumbai Metro One has removed two rows of seats on one of its coaches as a trial to see if it helps increase passengers’ circulating area.

The new initiative was started on Tuesday and is expected to be continued for at least a week, during which time Metro authorities would gauge the response of the commuters to the new arrangement.

Sources said that typically, out of the 1,500 persons travelling in Metros during peak hours, on an average 87% commuters stand through their journey.

The new arrangement will increase standing space for the commuters.

A coach has either 48 or 52 seats. Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) has removed only two rows having eight seats each in one metro coach. MMOPL has 16 trains of four coaches each.

Central Railway (CR) in 2015 had conducted a similar experiment, where three seats close to the door of the compartment were removed to create additional standing space.

However, the move backfired as commuters criticised it stating that it was okay for shorter journeys.

The travel time on CR was very often over one hour, while the average travel time of a Metro commuter is around 10 minutes.