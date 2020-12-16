Metro car shed will surely be completed, but not at cost of environment: CM

Shifting of project to Kanjur Marg will lead to delay, says Fadnavis

Notwithstanding the Bombay High Court’s comments on the Maharashtra government for shifting the Metro car shed from Aarey colony to Kanjur Marg, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that the State is committed to development but not at the cost of environment.

“Even the High Court has said that more than who owns the land, the beneficiaries of the project are important. I again request all parties to not spoil the interests of Mumbai. We will complete the project for sure and not at the cost of environment,” Mr. Thackeray said while addressing the Assembly on the last day of the winter session of the legislature.

“When the bullet train project was planned, which is now being executed, Maharashtra’s consent was not taken. What is the benefit to Maharashtra from that project? But have we stopped that project by claiming ownership of the land used for it? Then why is politics being played over this land?” the CM asked.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis claimed that the State government’s insistence on shifting the car shed to Kanjur Marg would lead to a delay in the project and also no permissions from the Centre and the funding agency were obtained before moving ahead.

Maratha reservation

Assuring that the State will ensure quota for the Maratha community, Mr. Thackeray said that while giving reservation to Marathas, no other communities would lose their rightful quota. “There are some sick minds which are planning and plotting to pitch OBCs against Marathas. We will not let that happen,” he said.

Ashok Chavan, who heads the Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, appealed to the BJP to cooperate as the State government is defending in court the quota extended by the BJP. “Now that the Attorney General of India will be involved in the hearing from January, we expect the BJP too to join us in defending the reservation as the party is in power at the Centre,” he said.