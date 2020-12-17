Metro car shed: MVA leaders say no plan to back out of Aarey

Ajit Pawar hints at approaching Supreme Court

Notwithstanding the stay order by Bombay High Court on construction of integrated Metro carshed in Kanjurmarg, the three coalition partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government reiterated their intent to not back down.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar indicated that the State government may approach the Supreme Court against the high court order.

Talking to reporters here, Mr. Pawar, without naming the BJP, said the MVA government’s decision to shift the car depot project from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg seemed to have “hurt a lot of people” and that is why the Centre took an “extreme step”.

“In the Constitution and law, there is a provision of making an appeal against any court decision. Hence, it will be thought about,” the senior NCP leader said.

The Congress alleged that the Centre’s stand on use of Kanjurmarg land had changed at the insistence of State BJP leaders.

“The Union Commerce ministry had directed the salt commissioner in July 2020 to hand over the said land to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority. It was changed suddenly and the salt commissioner approached the court. This is due to BJP leaders who are desperately trying to stall the project,” said State unit Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said that the decision to shift Metro car shed from Aarey was to save forest cover. “The court’s order is not a final verdict. The final hearing will start in February. Those who are against the Aarey forest land should not get excited and happy,” said NCP state president Jayant Patil, adding that the stay order is being used to claim political brownie points.

Former chief minister and Opposition BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said the State government should drop its ego and go back to Aarey. “This government’s ego has already delayed the Metro project by four years and it will increase the burden by ₹5,000 crore on the State exchequer,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)