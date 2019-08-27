Metro Bhavan tender process favours one company: Cong.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) decision to construct Metro Bhavan in Aarey has come under the scanner after the Opposition on Monday said more than nine conditions in the original tender were changed to suit a particular construction company, which is already handling infrastructure projects worth thousands of crores in Maharashtra.

“Usually, tender conditions are changed to ensure more number of companies participate in the competition. But here, conditions were changed in such a manner that many of the competing players cannot compete and only certain companies remain in the fray,” Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said.

Earlier, the interested parties were expected to have experience of building projects of 70 m in height with at least a basement. This was changed to 100 m above ground level in the past 10 years. The original condition also mentioned that the bidder’s net worth during the previous audited financial year should be more than ₹61 crore. This was changed to ₹60 crore for each of the five consecutive years and net working capital should be positive.

Earnest money deposit was earlier ₹5 crore, which was changed to ₹9.13 crore. The bidder was expected to have an annual turnover of ₹244 crore, which was changed to ₹250 crore.

“There have been more than nine important changes through a corrigendum in the original tender conditions. If the original tender had so many problems, then the entire process should have run afresh. The tender should have been cancelled and a new tender ought to have been floated,” Mr. Sawant said.

He said the changes indicate the MMRDA and the urban development department, headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, are favouring a certain company. “The changes also violate guidelines issued by the Central Vigilance Commission, and kill fair competition.”

“This is a clear case of crony capitalism. The company that is being favoured by the government will be exposed on Wednesday,” Mr. Sawant said.

An MMRDA spokesperson refuted all the allegations and said tenders have been opened and under evaluation. “All guidelines have been followed to ensure work is done as per the international standards.”

Environmentalists and social activists have opposed the MMRDA’s decision to construct Metro Bhavan in Aarey. The tenders were to be opened on Monday.