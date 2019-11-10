Metro 7, 2A to be commissioned together in 2020

The two under-construction Metro corridors — Metro Line 2A and Metro Line 7 — will have to be opened simultaneously as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has not yet received possession of land for a car depot for the latter.

The MMRDA plans to build a car depot at Dahisar for Metro Line 7, on land which is currently with the Airports Authority of India. In lieu of the land, the MMRDA plans to give it an alternative site in Gorai, which currently has a stay by the Bombay High Court as it had been earmarked for a law university.

According to sources in the MMRDA, the stay would only be revoked once an alternative site is provided to the law university. The plan is to provide the same at a site in Goregaon (East).

MMRDA officials said since the Dahisar car depot land has been stuck, it has been decided to use the car depot being developed in Malvani for Metro Line 2A, when both lines are commissioned. Both lines would be using the same rolling stock manufactured by Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) and hence there wouldn’t be any issues with regards to system integration of the two Metro corridors. BEML was awarded a contract of ₹3,015 crore to manufacture 63 trains of six coaches each.

Civil work on Metro Line 7, which runs from Dahisar (East) to Andheri (East), is nearly 80% complete. The Dahisar to DN Nagar Metro Line 2A is marginally behind and has around 70% of its civil work completed. Trials on both corridors are expected around July next year, with the aim of commissioning both corridors by October 2020.