‘26/11-type attack’ threat | Messages came from number that has Pakistan code: Mumbai police chief

“We are alert on coastal security and are coordinating with Coast Guard,” Mumbai police Commissioner said.

PTI Mumbai
August 20, 2022 15:32 IST

Mumbai police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The messages received by the police threatening a 26/11-like attack in Mumbai came from a phone number which has Pakistan code, city Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar said on August 20, 2022.

He was addressing a press conference in the wake of city police's traffic wing receiving several text messages on its helpline number, which threatened that an attack would be carried out and the city would be blown up.

"Prima facie, the threat messages to blow up Mumbai like 26/11 came from a number that has Pakistan code," Mr. Phansalkar said.

"We have taken the messages seriously. Necessary measures are being taken to investigate the threat messages. We are alert on coastal security and are coordinating with Coast Guard," he added.

Also read: Abandoned boat with weapons off Maharashtra triggers scare

Earlier an official said “Text messages were received on the WhatsApp number of the Mumbai police’s traffic helpline operated from the control room located at Worli in central Mumbai around 11 pm on Friday”.

“In the series of messages, the sender has threatened about a 26/11-type attack,” he said, adding that the city crime branch has initiated an investigation into it.

In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country’s history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

