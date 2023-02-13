Merely labelling people as ‘encroachers’ and displacing them is not a solution: Bombay HC

February 13, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

The Bombay High Court recently said that “merely labelling persons as encroachers and displacing them is not a solution and the issue has to be addressed in a more considered fashion than by just deploying bulldozers.”

On February 8, a division bench of Justice Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale was hearing a petition filed by a nongovernmental organisation Ekta Welfare Society, challenging noticed of eviction and demolition by Western Railway, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The court asked the authorities, “Throughout, we bear in mind that merely labelling these persons as ‘encroachers’ is not going to answer the problem. This is a serious problem in the city, and it is a problem of human displacement. Sometimes, the scale of the displacement is beyond the imagination. It must be addressed in a more considered fashion than by merely deploying bulldozers on the site,” the court said.

The court pointed out the notices under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act. They are simply eviction notices. As per the Western Railway, 101 unauthorised structures have already been demolished till February 7.

The bench recorded the authorities had not followed directions by the Supreme Court in December 2021 for conducting such demolition drives.

The apex court had said, “Before commencing the process of eviction and removal of structures, the authorities concerned should record the identity of the occupants of the structure for consideration of rehabilitation. If the local government has any rehabilitation scheme, then the affected persons should be permitted to apply for the same if eligible,” the Supreme Court had said.

The High Court order read, “The demolition report submitted by the Western Railway does not indicate whether any survey was done of the 101 structures before demolition.”

The bench directed no further demolition to be carried out in contravention of the Supreme Court order on Western Railway lands in Mumbai and posted the matter to be heard on March 1.

