ADVERTISEMENT

Merely labelling people as ‘encroachers’ and displacing them is not a solution: Bombay HC

February 13, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

The bench recorded the authorities had not followed directions by the Supreme Court in December 2021 for conducting such demolition drives

The Hindu Bureau

MUMBAI, 08/02/2021: An outer view of Bombay High Court in Mumbai on February 08, 2021. Photo: VIVEK BENDRE  | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

The Bombay High Court recently said that “merely labelling persons as encroachers and displacing them is not a solution and the issue has to be addressed in a more considered fashion than by just deploying bulldozers.”

On February 8, a division bench of Justice Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale was hearing a petition filed by a nongovernmental organisation Ekta Welfare Society, challenging noticed of eviction and demolition by Western Railway, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The court asked the authorities, “Throughout, we bear in mind that merely labelling these persons as ‘encroachers’ is not going to answer the problem. This is a serious problem in the city, and it is a problem of human displacement. Sometimes, the scale of the displacement is beyond the imagination. It must be addressed in a more considered fashion than by merely deploying bulldozers on the site,” the court said.

The court pointed out the notices under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act. They are simply eviction notices. As per the Western Railway, 101 unauthorised structures have already been demolished till February 7.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The bench recorded the authorities had not followed directions by the Supreme Court in December 2021 for conducting such demolition drives.

The apex court had said, “Before commencing the process of eviction and removal of structures, the authorities concerned should record the identity of the occupants of the structure for consideration of rehabilitation. If the local government has any rehabilitation scheme, then the affected persons should be permitted to apply for the same if eligible,” the Supreme Court had said.

The High Court order read, “The demolition report submitted by the Western Railway does not indicate whether any survey was done of the 101 structures before demolition.”

The bench directed no further demolition to be carried out in contravention of the Supreme Court order on Western Railway lands in Mumbai and posted the matter to be heard on March 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Mumbai / Maharashtra

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US