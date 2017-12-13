Merc kills woman in Worli

Mumbai: A driver employed by a leading pharmaceutical company was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly running over a 35-year-old woman in Worli. The deceased, identified as Sarika Wagh, used to stay with her family in Sewri.

“Sarika was on her way home after dropping our two children to Little Star School near Sasmira College. She was crossing the street when a Mercedes Benz ran over her while taking a turn at the junction,” Sarika’s husband Santosh Wagh said.

Abhijeet Patil, an eyewitness, said, “After the accident, the driver reversed and tried to flee, but ended up running over her again.”

Sarika was taken to KEM Hospital in Parel where she was declared dead before admission. Eyewitnesses, including Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, who stopped to investigate, informed the police. The driver, identified as Penchmani Thevar, is employed with Johnson & Johnson. He was restrained by eyewitnesses and later handed over to the Worli police.

“We have arrested the accused and charged him with causing death due to rash and negligent driving under the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act,” said senior police inspector Gajanan Desurkar, Worli police station.

Sarika’s friend and family members said that they will be taking up the matter in court. “We are not going to let this go, as the incident has destroyed the entire family. We will be suing the company,” said Jay Davate, a childhood friend of Sarika’s husband.

The Hindu contacted Johnson & Johnson, but did not receive a response till the time of going to press.