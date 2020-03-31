MERC cuts power tariff for discoms

Power consumers have something to cheer about during the lockdown with the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) ordering cuts in tariff for all power distribution companies to boost the State’s economy. The new rates will be applicable from April 1.

MERC chairman Anand Kulkarni said the rates were being slashed for the first time in 10 or 15 years. MERC has also imposed a moratorium on payment of fixed charges of electricity bills under the ‘Industrial’ and ‘Commercial’ categories for the next three billing cycles from March 25, when the 21-day nationwide lockdown took effect.

‘No burden on State’

Mr. Kulkarni said the government will not have to bear any financial burden and power distribution companies will be able to supply to consumers at a lower rate by operating in a more commercial manner.

The rates have been reduced for all consumers of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, the State’s largest power distribution company, which caters to nearly 2.6 crore consumers, barring Mumbai.

For domestic consumers, the tariff has been reduced by 5-7%, while industrial and commercial consumers stand to benefit by 10-12%. However, rates of agriculture consumers have been reduced by only 1%.

Tariff for Mumbai

In Mumbai, rates have been slashed for all three power distribution companies: Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking, Tata Power Company (TPC) and Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML).

For domestic consumers, BEST’s tariff has been reduced by 1-2%, while AEML and TPC will reduce rates by around 12% and 10% respectively.

For BEST’s industrial consumers, MERC has reduced the tariff by 7-8% . For commercial users, it has reduced rates by 8-9%.

For AEML and TPC’s industrial users, the rates have been reduced by 18-20% and for commercial users, the rates have been cut by 19-20%.