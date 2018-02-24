PNB-Nirav Modi scam, the story so far

Diamond trader Mehul Choksi asks his employees to find other jobs

Mehul Choksi. File

Mehul Choksi. File   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

more-in

“I reiterate that I am committed to clear your past dues, if any, once things return to normality,” says his letter.

Diamond trader Mehul Choksi has sent a letter to his employees in India, asking them to look for other avenues of employment in the light of the ongoing controversy surrounding him and his nephew, Nirav Modi.

The duo were booked last month by the CBI, and later by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) , in a fraudulent Letter of Undertaking case, in which officials of the Punjab National Bank have also been named as accused.

Confirming the development, Choksi’s lawyer Sanjay Abbot said the letter was sent by him on Friday.

Also Read
State-owned Punjab National Bank has said in a statement that fraudulent transactions totaling $1.8 billion had been discovered in its Brady House branch in Mumbai.

A SWIFT autopsy : How Nirav Modi defrauded PNB

 

Says false allegations have been levelled against him

The letter, which is in English and runs into two pages, refers to the recent action by investigating agencies, in which assets belonging to the accused have been seized, and claims that “false allegations” have been levelled against him.

“In view of firstly, no certainty about the payment of the salaries, secondly, no certainty about the payment of electricity and maintenance charges of the office to run the office, thirdly, I do not want anyone to suffer due to their connection/association with me, so I request you all to look for other career opportunities elsewhere (sic),” the letter sad.

Also Read
Kalaghoda branch in Mumbai where Pnb detected fraud. Photo: Emanual.

All you need to know about Nirav Modi and the $1.77-billion PNB fraud

 

It goes on to say that the Human Resource Department is being instructed to issue relieving letters and experience certificates to those employees who need them.

“I reiterate that I am committed to clear your past dues, if any, once things return to normality,” the letter states.

The ED has so far seized assets worth ₹5,870 crore belonging to Choksi and Mr. Modi from 192 locations across the country.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Mumbai
gold and precious material
banking
corruption & bribery
fraud
Related Articles
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 16, 2019 9:27:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/mehul-choksi-asks-employees-to-find-other-jobs/article22844295.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
PNB fraud: CBI court issues warrants against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi
PNB will come out of Nirav Modi mess in six months: MD
Post-scam, RBI stops issue of LoUs
Frauds and scams, throwback to ‘K10’ era?
Congress raises Winsome case of 'non-payment of bank loans worth ₹6,712 crore'
Deconstructing the PNB scam: a graphic story
Loose ends and unanswered questions of the PNB scam
ED attaches 41 properties worth ₹1,217 crore belonging to Mehul Choksi group
RBI conducted annual risk-based audit, clarifies PNB
Nirav Modi refuses to join probe, CBI sends terse reminder
PNB fraud now pegged at ₹12,636 crore, says CBI
Fraud amount can increase by another ₹1330 crore, PNB informs stock exchanges
A SWIFT autopsy : How Nirav Modi defrauded PNB
CBI quizzes PNB officials
You are reading
Diamond trader Mehul Choksi asks his employees to find other jobs
Jaitley hints at tightening of laws
PNB fraud: ED attaches Nirav Modi group property worth ₹523 crore
Priyanka Chopra terminates contract with Nirav Modi brand
PNB fraud due to failure of internal control, says RBI
PNB fraud: ED summons Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi
CBI approaches Interpol to locate Nirav Modi, family
The rise and fall of Nirav Modi
PNB, Nirav Modi and a fraud that went undetected for 7 years
PNB fraud: ₹5,100 cr. assets seized from Nirav Modi’s firms
PNB fraud: Loans recalled from Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi firms
PNB fraud: ED suspects similar frauds in other banks
PNB fraud may wipe out profit
PNB fraud: We will remove this cancer, says bank head Sunil Mehta
PNB fraud: Explain Nirav Modi’s escape, says Congress
PNB fraud: Nirav Modi came to Davos on his own, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
₹11,500 crore fraud rocks state-run PNB
All you need to know about Nirav Modi and the $1.77-billion PNB fraud
Mamata demands thorough inquiry into PNB fraud
Punjab National Bank alerts other lenders about perpetrators’ modus operandi
Post PNB swindle, ED conducts searches on premises linked to diamond merchant Nirav Modi
PNB tanks 9% on ₹ 11,400-crore scam
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY