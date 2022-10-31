Mega projects row: Amid opposition clamour, Fadnavis says ‘fake narrative’ being created by detractors 

Aaditya Thackeray counters Fadnavis’ claims, says electronic manufacturing cluster already initiated during MVA’s time

Aaditya Thackeray counters Fadnavis’ claims, says electronic manufacturing cluster already initiated during MVA’s time

The raging tussle over the alleged flight of industrial investment and big-ticket projects from Maharashtra between the ruling Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government and the Opposition continued unabated with Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday accusing the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of “creating a fake narrative” and trying to “defame” the State.

“Despite our government being in power for only three months, a fake narrative is being created that industries are flying from Maharashtra. In this narrative, some political parties, their ecosystem and regrettably some sections of the media who are acting like His Master’s Voice by repeating opposition claims are trying to defame the State,” said Mr. Fadnavis, speaking to reporters in Mumbai.

Stressing that the stalled Nanar refinery project would be completed, he singled out the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) for censure, remarking that Mr. Thackeray and his party had no right to comment on investments in the State given that they had opposed the Nanar refinery in the Konkan when in power.

In a bid to deflect opposition criticism, Mr. Fadnavis announced that the BJP-ruled Centre had approved of an electronics manufacturing cluster at Ranjangaon in Pune district under the national policy on electronics.

“This will create robust electronics manufacturing ecosystem in Maharashtra. This Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at Ranjangaon will be spread across 297.11 acre and Rs. 492.85 crore will be spent on development. Rs 207.98 crore is GoI’s contribution,” he tweeted, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“In the new year, Centre will also be giving Maharashtra a textile park by which a textile cluster will be created. The proposal is in its last stage and may be announced before the Budget next year…within two years, Maharashtra would again be ‘no 1’ in terms of investment,” assured Mr. Fadnavis.

Commenting on the Tata-Airbus military aircraft manufacturing project, the Deputy CM claimed that high-ranking officials in the consortium had last year (when the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA was in power) apparently complained of the “lack of conducive atmosphere” in the State.

“I had personally invited the chiefs of the Tata Airbus Defence projects on April 24, 2021 at my residence ‘Sagar’[in Mumbai] despite being a leader of opposition in the State. I assured them as a senior leader I would speak with then CM Uddhav Thackeray to keep the project in Maharashtra. However, they told me that the atmosphere in the State was not conducive to investment,” claimed Mr. Fadnavis.

The BJP leader, who was CM from 2014 to 2019 and led a coalition government with Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena at the time, said he had been following-up with the companies since 2016 and said that in one of the early meetings with officials of the companies (Tata-Airbus consortium), he had even offered extra facilities to ensure the project remains in Maharashtra, but that the MVA which took over (in late 2019) did nothing to retain the project. Not a single letter was sent [by the Thackeray government] to keep the project here,” said Mr. Fadnavis, alleging that the MoU signing and the decision to shift the project to Gujarat was taken when Mr. Thackeray was Maharashtra CM.

The BJP leader’s clarifications came amid opposition clamour that the Shinde-Fadnavis government had ‘lost’ the opportunity of getting the Rs. 22,000 crore project to manufacture C-295 military transport aircraft in Nagpur’s Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport (MIHAN).

“The Thackeray faction has no business in washing the sins of their failure on us. Their [MVA’s] claims of bringing in investments to the tune of Rs. 2 lakh crores are utterly hollow and involve MoUs which were never announced,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

Aaditya Thackeray, holding a press conference immediately after Mr. Fadnavis said that the Deputy CM ought to stop misleading the public over the loss of various projects. He further rubbished Mr. Fadnavis’ claims on statements made by then Industries Minister Subhash Desai that Vedanta-Foxconn would not come to Maharashtra, observing that the Deputy CM was referring to a different project by Foxconn.

“There is a great deal of effort in telling lies before the public which must stop. He [Mr. Fadnavis] is claiming that a high-level official from the TATA consortium had reportedly hold that the atmosphere in the State was not conducive to business. If that is so, then Mr. Fadnavis ought to reveal his name. If you are claiming to have followed up on the project since 2016, then it is your failure that you could not get this project in Maharashtra (Mr. Fadnavis was CM from 2014 to 2019),” said Mr. Thackeray.

Countering Mr. Fadnavis ‘documentary evidence’ with his own and clarifying the timeline of the Vedanta-Foxconn project, Mr. Thackeray said that the MVA government had responded thrice to their Expressions of Interest (EoI) and that a detailed investment proposal had already been sent to the previous government.

Mr. Thackeray further said that the announcement for the electronic manufacturing cluster in Ranjangaon which came today had first been initiated by former Industries Minister Subhash Desai in Pune when the MVA was in power.