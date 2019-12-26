Mega block gives a rough Christmas morning

The Christmas morning started on a sour note for hundreds of commuters at Kalyan and Dombivali stations with the Central Railway (CR) enforcing a four-hour mega block.

The block which kicked in at 9.45 a.m. on Wednesday was taken to launch the girders for a foot overbridge spanning all six lines at Thakurli station. The slow lines were started by 12.50 p.m. and all six lines were thrown open by 1.30 p.m.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR, said the block had been planned, and they ran additional services to Dombivali to clear the rush. During the block, services were being operated only from Karjat and Kasara to Kalyan and between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Dombivali.

Commuters had to face massive traffic congestion while travelling by road from Kalyan to Dombivali station. Many took to social media to express their anger about the heavy traffic on the roads and the crowded platforms at Dombivali station, questioning the need to have a block during the day.

Maruti Khodke of the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation said they had deployed 20 additional buses to run shuttle services between Kalyan and Dombivali stations.

A CR official said the girders were being launched across all six lines, which meant several long-distance passenger trains also had to be regulated. “The bulk of trains from other States come into the city between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. A night block would have meant stopping these trains, which would have had a repercussion on the suburban schedule as well as the schedules of other divisions and zones.”

On Wednesday, eight pairs of long-distance trains were cancelled, while many were either diverted through Vasai and Panvel or short-terminated at stations like Nashik, Pune, Ambernath, and Asangaon.