Meet with CM satisfactory, say Congress leaders

Discussed party concerns, ways to expand welfare schemes: Balasaheb Thorat

Congress leaders expressed satisfaction after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday held a meeting with State party chief and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and PWD Minister Ashok Chavan.

The Congress leaders had sought time to meet Mr. Thackeray to discuss issues such as the party being sidelined in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s decision-making process and a lobby of bureaucrats working to create a rift in the alliance.

The meeting scheduled for Tuesday was cancelled following the death of Mr. Thackeray’s father-in-law. On Wednesday, senior Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai met Mr. Thorat to discuss the issues.

Following the talks, Congress leaders arrived at Mr. Thackeray’s residence, Matoshree, on Thursday.

‘Sought CM’s opinion’

“We wanted to convey our concerns about certain administrative happenings and sought to know his opinion. We also wanted to discuss how welfare schemes can be expanded to help the poor,” Mr. Thorat said.

According to sources, one of the major grievances of the Congress was the planned division of the Public Works Department.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana had recently criticised the party over its approach and called it a ‘old creaking cot’.

The Congress in response said the editorial was based on incomplete information and sent out a wrong message about the party.