Mumbai

Medium-intensity quake hits Ratnagiri in Maharashtra

PTI Mumbai: 15 November 2021 07:31 IST
Updated: 15 November 2021 07:31 IST

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property

A medium-intensity quake of magnitude 4 hit Maharashtra’s coastal Ratnagiri in the early hours of November 15, the National Centre for Seismology said.

According to the NCS, the epicentre of the quake was in Ratnagiri district, some 350 km from Mumbai, and it occurred at a depth of 5 km.

The quake occurred at 2.36 am, J.L. Gautam, Head (Operations) of the NCS said, adding there were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

