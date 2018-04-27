Medical interns threaten indefinite strike

Nearly 3,000 medical interns from government-run hospitals have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from May 3, demanding an increase in the stipend.

Medical interns in the State get ₹6,000 per month as stipend, which they say is not at par with other States, where interns get nearly ₹15,000 to 20,000.

On Thursday, a large number of interns gathered at the J.J. Hospital campus for a silent protest. A few representatives also met the dean of the hospital Dr. S.D. Nanandkar who assured them that he would take up the matter with the Directorate of Medical Education and Research.

The interns have demanded that a government resolution increasing the stipend should be issued before May 3. “If the GR is not issued before May 3, we will go on indefinite strike from that day,” said Dr. Asif Patel, secretary of the Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI). Dr. Patel said interns have demanded an increase in the stipend several times, but the government has only made empty promises.

After completing a four-and-a-half-year-long MBBS course, students have to serve as interns for one year. Besides attending to patients, interns carry out jobs like registrations, monitoring vitals of patients, and collecting blood and other samples. Interns in Karnataka, Kerala and Assam get a stipend of ₹20,000, West Bengal interns get ₹21,000 and interns in Delhi and Chattisgarh get ₹18,000. “We want our stipend to be increased to ₹20,000,” said Dr. Patel.

The State government increased the stipend from ₹2,500 to ₹6,000 in April 2012, after interns held massive protests in 2011. At that time, too, most other States paid their interns much more. For example, Assam gave stipends of ₹13,000 and West Bengal ₹14,000. In 2015, the DMER sanctioned a proposal to increase the stipend to ₹11,000, but it is yet to be implemented.