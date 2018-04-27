Medical intern found in pool of blood, critical

A 29-year-old intern with J.J. Hospital was found lying in a pool of blood near the R.M. Bhatt hostel on the campus on Thursday.

Triratn Wathore was taken to the hospital’s casualty department at 11.30 a.m. Doctors said he had a severe head injury and was critical. The police are ascertaining whether it was an accidental fall or a suicide attempt.

“He was on psychiatric treatment for depression and also had a history of suicide attempt,” Dr. Sanjay Surase, medical superintendent, said, adding Mr. Wathore was operated on by a neurosurgeon and is on ventilator.

An intern from the hospital said Mr. Wathore had failed the MBBS examination six times. He passed in the seventh attempt and is currently serving his year-long internship.