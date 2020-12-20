Medical college proposed in Navi Mumbai

To meet the needs of medical professionals in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation-run hospitals, the civic body chief has decided to have a medical college in the city.

Due to the lack of medical professionals, it has been difficult to provide super speciality care at its hospitals, said NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar. The medical college will help civic hospitals get the required manpower.

“The plan is also to increase the capacity of the hospitals in Airoli and Nerul. A committee has been formed to work on the plan. by taking help of medical experts. The committee will also see if it’s possible to have graduation as well as post-graduation courses in the college,” said NMMC PRO Mahendra Konde.

The NMMC currently has a 300-bed hospital at Vashi, mother and child hospitals in Airoli and Nerul respectively, and urban health care centres in each ward.