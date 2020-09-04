Media reports on Sushant Singh Rajput case speculative: CBI

“The CBI is conducting investigation in a systematic and professional way,” said the agency’s spokesperson in a statement.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday said certain media reports related to the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case attributed to the agency were speculative and were not based on facts.

“It is reiterated that as a matter of policy, the CBI does not share details of ongoing investigation,” it said.

The CBI spokesperson or any team member had not shared any details of investigation with the media. The details being reported and attributed to the CBI were not credible, said the agency.