Mumbai

Media reports on Sushant Singh Rajput case speculative: CBI

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. File

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. File  

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday said certain media reports related to the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case attributed to the agency were speculative and were not based on facts.

“The CBI is conducting investigation in a systematic and professional way,” said the agency’s spokesperson in a statement.

“It is reiterated that as a matter of policy, the CBI does not share details of ongoing investigation,” it said.

The CBI spokesperson or any team member had not shared any details of investigation with the media. The details being reported and attributed to the CBI were not credible, said the agency.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 4, 2020 2:47:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/media-reports-on-sushant-case-speculative-cbi/article32518526.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story