Mechanic booked for murder of waste picker

The Kalamboli police have registered a case of murder against a mechanic, after a waste picker he assaulted, assuming that she was a thief, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

Kamalabai Balu Jadhav (40) and her friend Sunita Balaji Rathod (38), both residents of Sector 13 in Kalamboli, were loitering near shop number 380 in the steel market around 6 a.m. on Sunday. According to Ms. Rathod’s statement, Saleem Kondar (39) saw the duo picking up scrap material and called them thieves. When the women got scared and started running, Mr. Kondar assaulted them with a metal rod. While she sustained injuries to her body, Jadhav sustained a head injury and fell unconscious.

Ms. Rathod managed to call her husband, and her family members reached the spot and took both women to MGM Hospital in Kamothe. The police at the time registered a case of assault against Mr. Kondar based on Ms. Rathod’s statement.

According to the police, Mr. Kondar has claimed that he did not assault the duo, but they fell when they tried to climb a 10-foot wall while fleeing. Mr. Kondar would work as a mechanic in the shop during the day guard it at night, as there had been cases of theft in the godown in the past.

“We are yet to make arrests as we are verifying if the deceased was assaulted or the injuries were a result of the supposed fall,” police inspector Ramchandra Ghadge, Kalamboli police station, said.