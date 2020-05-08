Measures to contain COVID-19 will continue till month-end, says CM

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said the State will continue to take precautions to fight the novel coronavirus till the end of this month. Chairing an all-party meeting on the steps taken by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19, Mr. Thackeray said the State will emerge stronger from this crisis.

Mr. Thackeray said, “The lockdown was imposed in April to ensured that there was no rise in the number of patients. However, we have to take more precautions till the end of May. The number of patients in Mumbai is increasing and the government has set up several isolation centres and is ramping up testing ”

‘Sorry state of affairs’

Mr. Thackeray said the government is taking all precautions before sending migrant workers back home in response to a question raised by Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis. Mr. Fadanvis said the State’s health system in a shambles and there was a rise in the number of healthcare workers contracting the virus.

He said, “The government must look into instances where fatalities are being hidden. Quarantine centres are is in a bad shape too. The political leadership must ensure that there is coordination between departments in the State.”

‘Patients are suffering’

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray demanded additional police personnel to be deployed in containment zones in the State. “The police force too seems to be getting tired. We need the services of the State Reserve Police Force. Due to the closure of small clinics in the State, non-COVID-19 patients are also suffering.”

‘Will increase facilities’

Later, in an address on social media, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the government will be increasing institutional quarantine facilities in the State. He said, “It has been observed that people living in slums and small houses are rapidly becoming victims of the disease. We have no option but to increase institutional quarantine facilities and implement it in full force in areas like Dharavi.”

Mr. Tope said nearly 10,000 people are already in institutional quarantine centres and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi has been asked to increase the capacity.